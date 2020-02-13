Michael Bloomberg hired ad agency Oberland and is trying to find black advertising pros to court black voters

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg hired New York-based agency Oberland for a new ad campaign to court black voters and has been trying to hire black advertising employees to work on it, sources close to the project said.

