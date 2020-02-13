Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Michael Bloomberg hired ad agency Oberland and is trying to find black advertising pros to court black voters

Michael Bloomberg hired ad agency Oberland and is trying to find black advertising pros to court black voters

Business Insider Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Michael Bloomberg hired ad agency Oberland and is trying to find black advertising pros to court black voters· Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg hired New York-based agency Oberland for a new ad campaign to court black voters and has been trying to hire black advertising employees to work on it, sources close to the project said.
· Two people who were approached said they wouldn't work for the campaign, citing the former New...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: How Southern States Oppress Black Voters

How Southern States Oppress Black Voters 02:47

 Due to racial gerrymandering and voter suppression, Black voters in the South have to jump through hoops to cast ballots and demand fair representation in their government.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pundits Should Know Black Voters Are Not A Monolith [Video]Pundits Should Know Black Voters Are Not A Monolith

Journalists Lydia Polgreen, Kristin Myers, Marquise Francis and Phil Lewis debunk the myth that all black people share the same perspective and only care about issues that affect their race. BUILD is..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 04:02Published

Bloomberg 'meme strategy' sparks Facebook rule change [Video]Bloomberg 'meme strategy' sparks Facebook rule change

After U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign paid popular Instagram accounts to post memes, parent company Facebook changed its rules to allow politicians to use branded..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg courts black voters, but past record as NYC mayor under scrutiny

Past comments made by Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg about the controversial practices of stop-and-frisk policing and redlining are...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS News

Meet the former Facebook executive charged with managing Michael Bloomberg's record-breaking effort to take down Donald Trump

Meet the former Facebook executive charged with managing Michael Bloomberg's record-breaking effort to take down Donald Trump· Former Facebook chief marketing officer Gary Briggs emerged from retirement in late 2019 to lead Hawkfish, the digital agency launched by 2020 presidential...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_bmturner_

Matt Turner Michael Bloomberg hired ad agency Oberland and is trying to find black advertising pros to court black voters https://t.co/XYBESImBqn 14 minutes ago

AdagogoBeKnown

Adagogo https://t.co/yde45jl4Iu - Michael Bloomberg hired ad agency Oberland and is trying to find black advertising pros t… https://t.co/r2K5wpqwl5 47 minutes ago

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime New: Michael Bloomberg hired ad agency Oberland and is trying to find black advertising pros to court black voters… https://t.co/WsmsAiXIcB 1 hour ago

emmelang

Monica Lang RT @businessinsider: Michael Bloomberg hired ad agency Oberland and is trying to find black advertising pros to court black voters https://… 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Michael Bloomberg hired ad agency Oberland and is trying to find black advertising pros to court black voters… https://t.co/b8NkNcMcLx 2 hours ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Michael Bloomberg hired ad agency Oberland and is trying to find black advertising pros to court black voters… https://t.co/xSMIDNfboa 2 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Michael Bloomberg hired ad agency Oberland and is trying to find black advertising pros to court black voters https://t.co/m2nQMBR5B3 2 hours ago

PatrickCoffee

Patrick Coffee SCOOP: Michael Bloomberg’s ad agency has hired the moldy whopper. This story is very slowly developing... 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.