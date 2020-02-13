Meet the key people who are leading Mike Bloomberg's digital campaign to topple Donald Trump

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Mike Bloomberg started secretive ad agency Hawkfish to aid in his presidential campaign, and it's packed with people from the worlds of politics, advertising, and technology.

· To beat Donald Trump, the Bloomberg campaign has hired widely from companies like Facebook, Google, and ad agencies.

· Business Insider identified... · Mike Bloomberg started secretive ad agency Hawkfish to aid in his presidential campaign, and it's packed with people from the worlds of politics, advertising, and technology.· To beat Donald Trump, the Bloomberg campaign has hired widely from companies like Facebook, Google, and ad agencies.· Business Insider identified 👓 View full article

