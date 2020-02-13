Global  

Meet the key people who are leading Mike Bloomberg's digital campaign to topple Donald Trump

Business Insider Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Meet the key people who are leading Mike Bloomberg's digital campaign to topple Donald Trump· Mike Bloomberg started secretive ad agency Hawkfish to aid in his presidential campaign, and it's packed with people from the worlds of politics, advertising, and technology.
· To beat Donald Trump, the Bloomberg campaign has hired widely from companies like Facebook, Google, and ad agencies.
· Business Insider identified...
 Michael Bloomberg’s campaign said the Democratic presidential contender would sell his company if elected. Bloomberg mentioned selling Bloomberg LP, his financial information company, in the past. Analysts at Burton-Taylor International Consulting estimate the firm generated over $10 billion in...

AP fact check: Trump gets rise out of ‘Mini Mike’ Bloomberg

WASHINGTON — When President Donald Trump declared Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg to be a “5’4” mass of dead energy,” those were...
Seattle Times

Bloomberg is hiring from places like Facebook, Snapchat, and Viacom as he throws unlimited money at his campaign

Bloomberg is hiring from places like Facebook, Snapchat, and Viacom as he throws unlimited money at his campaign· Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign and his secretive data firm, Hawkfish, have also been hiring at a rapid pace to win the Democratic Party nomination and...
Business Insider


