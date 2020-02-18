Global  

MIUI 11 Updates, FuntouchOS 10 Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Fossbytes Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The deadly Coronavirus outbreak, that originated in Wuhan, China, has been wreaking havoc on the planet for over a month now. More than 2000 people have lost their lives, and 75,000 infected as we speak. The outbreak has affected China’s economy to a high degree, forcing several tech giants to miss their production deadlines. Now, the epidemic is making Chinese […]

The post MIUI 11 Updates, FuntouchOS 10 Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak appeared first on Fossbytes.
