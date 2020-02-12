5 reasons you should stick with your Galaxy S10 instead of buying the new Galaxy S20

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· The Galaxy S20 represents one of the biggest leaps in Samsung's phones in years because of new features like 5G connectivity and a smooth 120Hz screen that makes for a powerful experience.

· But the Galaxy S20 starts at $1,000, which makes it a pricey upgrade. You can trade-in your Galaxy S10 for up to $600, which gives... · The Galaxy S20 represents one of the biggest leaps in Samsung's phones in years because of new features like 5G connectivity and a smooth 120Hz screen that makes for a powerful experience.· But the Galaxy S20 starts at $1,000, which makes it a pricey upgrade. You can trade-in your Galaxy S10 for up to $600, which gives 👓 View full article

