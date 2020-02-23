Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Suddenly losing her job inspired this marketing pro to start a project to help Chicago's laid-off tech workers find their next gig — and break the shame of layoffs

Suddenly losing her job inspired this marketing pro to start a project to help Chicago's laid-off tech workers find their next gig — and break the shame of layoffs

Business Insider Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Suddenly losing her job inspired this marketing pro to start a project to help Chicago's laid-off tech workers find their next gig — and break the shame of layoffs· When Megan Murphy was laid off from her job at a Chicago-based tech company before Thanksgiving, she created a spreadsheet and slack channel, and invited other job-hunters to join. 
· The newly-born Chicago Superstars allows laid-off local tech workers to network, connect with recruiters and find new jobs. 
· As waves of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

briansmithpld

Brian Smith - PLD Suddenly losing her job inspired this marketing pro to start a project to help Chicago's laid-off tech workers find… https://t.co/1OX83CfyVC 6 days ago

KevinLMullin

Kevin L. Mullin Suddenly losing her job inspired this marketing pro to start a project to help Chicago's laid-off tech workers find… https://t.co/LGur2OJ4VR 6 days ago

techforecastis

Mark Adcock Suddenly losing her job inspired this marketing pro to start a project to help Chicago's laid-off tech workers find… https://t.co/495I7z5fUg 1 week ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Suddenly losing her job inspired this marketing pro to start a project to help Chicago's laid-off tech workers find… https://t.co/xLvb91734x 1 week ago

megalegamurph

Meg Murphy RT @businessinsider: Suddenly losing her job inspired this marketing pro to start a project to help Chicago's laid-off tech workers find th… 1 week ago

jobs2goo

Recruitment.pw Suddenly losing her job inspired this marketing pro to start a project to help Chicago's laid-off tech workers find… https://t.co/a8OJUPN6cg 1 week ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Suddenly losing her job inspired this marketing pro to start a project to help Chicagos laid-off te (Bani Sapra/Bus… https://t.co/RO3WTnXSnK 1 week ago

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime New @BIPrime story by Bani Sapra: Suddenly losing her job inspired this marketing pro to start a project to help Ch… https://t.co/tdBrMIpI9i 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.