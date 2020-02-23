Suddenly losing her job inspired this marketing pro to start a project to help Chicago's laid-off tech workers find their next gig — and break the shame of layoffs Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· When Megan Murphy was laid off from her job at a Chicago-based tech company before Thanksgiving, she created a spreadsheet and slack channel, and invited other job-hunters to join.

· The newly-born Chicago Superstars allows laid-off local tech workers to network, connect with recruiters and find new jobs.

· As waves of...

