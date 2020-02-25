The sudden departure of Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block shows how Marc Benioff is preparing a new generation of talent to take the reins at the cloud giant
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () · Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block has stepped down from his role, less than 2 years after he first ascended to the role in the summer of 2018.
· Analysts say that it was always a strange choice for Salesforce to have a co-CEO: While they respect Block's success at the company, experts say that his lofty title didn't necessarily...
Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block has resigned in a surprise move, leaving founder Marc Benioff as the sole CEO, the San Francisco-based company said Tuesday. Block,... bizjournals Also reported by •Business Insider •TechCrunch •Reuters •RTTNews
Tweets about this
StartUp Investors The sudden departure of Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block shows how Marc Benioff is preparing a new generation of talen… https://t.co/tcyb3Mt5iv 28 minutes ago
Money Makers The sudden departure of Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block shows how Marc Benioff is preparing a new generation of talen… https://t.co/KXzWfW8O16 28 minutes ago
Claudius Senst RT @paayalzaveri: My latest: The sudden departure of Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block shows how Marc Benioff is preparing a new generation of… 30 minutes ago
Paayal Zaveri My latest: The sudden departure of Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block shows how Marc Benioff is preparing a new generati… https://t.co/JpZhKqLtFb 31 minutes ago
UnbFacts The sudden departure of Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block shows how Marc Benioff is preparing a new generation of talen… https://t.co/7m1ujOsHZU 37 minutes ago
Realtor Mailer RT @winsontang: The sudden departure of Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block shows how Marc Benioff is preparing a new generation of talent to tak… 42 minutes ago
Realtor Mailer RT @marciojmsilva: The sudden departure of Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block shows how Marc Benioff is preparing a new generation of talent to… 42 minutes ago
Márcio M. Silva The sudden departure of Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block shows how Marc Benioff is preparing a new generation of talen… https://t.co/iHSxXT9PkK 46 minutes ago