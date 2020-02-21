Facebook is banning ads that promise to cure the coronavirus (FB)
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () · *Facebook is tightening up its rules on ads that reference the coronavirus outbreak.*
· *It is banning ads that mentioned it if they attempt to "create a sense of urgency" around the virus or promise to cure it.*
· *Like other tech platforms, Facebook is has seen a wave of activity relating to the COVID-19 outbreak,...
· *Fears around the novel coronavirus have created a bustling market in medical face masks on Facebook.*
· *People are buying and selling huge quantities of... Business Insider Also reported by •engadget