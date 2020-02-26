‘Konami Code’ creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto has died

Brent Adams The creator of the Konami Code has died https://t.co/Er2YzZHHje 12 seconds ago PrinceWatercress RT @8BitCentral: #KonamiCode creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto has died - GameRevolution https://t.co/GlMgOpFrZC 2 minutes ago john walker jr RT @IGN: Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the legendary cheat input known as the Konami Code, has passed away. https://t.co/wx1Fv47bEF https:… 4 minutes ago Quentyn Taylor RT @elkentaro: Long live the code .. https://t.co/Sd7YJcyD52 5 minutes ago Tyler Kerr RT @SalVulcano: The creator of the Konami Code has died | Engadget cc: ⁦@XavierWoodsPhD⁩ Pour one out for the homie! https://t.co/W0xe4Z… 5 minutes ago Adam Montgomery A full playthrough of Contra using up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a, select, start, seems like a… https://t.co/3WCQK3THOA 7 minutes ago PULL.HARDER.STRINGS.MARTYR. Kazuhisa Hashimoto who was best known as the creator of the Konami Code: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, rig… https://t.co/qcDmuufJN6 7 minutes ago Tristan Risk Have a moment of silence for the passing of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the Konami Code. He was 61. #RIP 7 minutes ago