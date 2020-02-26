Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > ‘Konami Code’ creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto has died

‘Konami Code’ creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto has died

TechCrunch Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, then start. Sound familiar? The Konami Code, as this sequence came to be known, is one of the most recognizable artifacts of an earlier era of gaming. Kazuhisa Hashimoto, its creator, has used up the last of his 30 lives. Hashimoto was a programmer at […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Konami Code creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto has died

Famous code was referenced in Disney film Wreck-It Ralph
Independent Also reported by •PolygonThe VergeUSATODAY.comSeattle Timesengadget

Video Game Cheat Codes Are Video Game History

Video Game Cheat Codes Are Video Game HistoryKazuhisa Hashimoto, the developer who created the famous cheat code the Konami code, passed away at age 79. Hashimoto’s sequence of button presses are burned...
geek.com


Tweets about this

vikingbrent

Brent Adams The creator of the Konami Code has died https://t.co/Er2YzZHHje 12 seconds ago

PrinceWatercres

PrinceWatercress RT @8BitCentral: #KonamiCode creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto has died - GameRevolution https://t.co/GlMgOpFrZC 2 minutes ago

2Walkmyown_path

john walker jr RT @IGN: Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the legendary cheat input known as the Konami Code, has passed away. https://t.co/wx1Fv47bEF https:… 4 minutes ago

quentynblog

Quentyn Taylor RT @elkentaro: Long live the code .. https://t.co/Sd7YJcyD52 5 minutes ago

TylerFKerr

Tyler Kerr RT @SalVulcano: The creator of the Konami Code has died | Engadget cc: ⁦@XavierWoodsPhD⁩ Pour one out for the homie! https://t.co/W0xe4Z… 5 minutes ago

AMontgomery82

Adam Montgomery A full playthrough of Contra using up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a, select, start, seems like a… https://t.co/3WCQK3THOA 7 minutes ago

_STRINGSMARTYR

PULL.HARDER.STRINGS.MARTYR. Kazuhisa Hashimoto who was best known as the creator of the Konami Code: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, rig… https://t.co/qcDmuufJN6 7 minutes ago

littlemissrisk

Tristan Risk Have a moment of silence for the passing of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the Konami Code. He was 61. #RIP 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.