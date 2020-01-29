JetBlue is waiving fees for canceling or changing flights because of the coronavirus, the first US airline to do so for all routes
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () · *JetBlue is offering free flight cancellations or changes on all newly-booked flights, as people grow increasingly worried about traveling during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.*
· *JetBlue is the first US airline to offer such a policy on all routes, though some other airlines are offering similar conditions to people who...
Airlines across the globe have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus. American Airlines has extended the suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April 24. Air France said it would suspend flights to and from mainland China for much of March. According...