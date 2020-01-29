Global  

JetBlue is waiving fees for canceling or changing flights because of the coronavirus, the first US airline to do so for all routes

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
JetBlue is waiving fees for canceling or changing flights because of the coronavirus, the first US airline to do so for all routes· *JetBlue is offering free flight cancellations or changes on all newly-booked flights, as people grow increasingly worried about traveling during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.*
· *JetBlue is the first US airline to offer such a policy on all routes, though some other airlines are offering similar conditions to people who...
News video: Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus

Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus 00:32

 Airlines across the globe have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus. American Airlines has extended the suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April 24. Air France said it would suspend flights to and from mainland China for much of March. According...

British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai [Video]British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai. The ban is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be in effect until..

Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel [Video]Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel

United Airlines has suspended 24 flights between the U.S. and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between February 1-8 due to a "significant decline in demand." CBS News reports that the White House is..

Pakistan shuts schools, suspends Iran flights to curb coronavirus spread

Pakistan on Thursday shut schools in several areas and suspended flights to and from Iran to try to stop the spread of new coronavirus, after reporting its first...
JetBlue waives cancellation fees till March 11 on coronavirus concerns

JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it plans to suspend change and cancellation fees for new flight bookings between Feb. 27 and March 11 this year, due to...
