Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Unity pulls out of Game Developers Conference over COVID-19 concerns, joining Facebook and Sony

Unity pulls out of Game Developers Conference over COVID-19 concerns, joining Facebook and Sony

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Unity pulls out of Game Developers Conference over COVID-19 concerns, joining Facebook and Sony· *Unity, the company behind one of the world's most popular game development engines, will no longer attend the 2020 Game Developers Conference, the annual meeting of video game industry employees scheduled for March 16 to 20 in San Francisco's Moscone Center.*
· * Facebook and Sony have also announced they would no longer...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Make a Crappy Motion Driving Controller in 15 Minutes | Jalopnik [Video]How to Make a Crappy Motion Driving Controller in 15 Minutes | Jalopnik

I thought this week it might be fun to do some more old driving video game stuff and maybe something a bit more hands-on. But nothing too involved, something that if someone liked the idea, she or he..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 05:27Published

Host Sean Evans Breaks Down The New truTV Series, 'Hot Ones: The Game Show' [Video]Host Sean Evans Breaks Down The New truTV Series, "Hot Ones: The Game Show"

"Hot Ones: The Game Show" is a hilarious half-hour game show is based on the hugely popular "Hot Ones" web series created by Complex Networks’ First We Feast. In each episode of the truTV show, host..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 30:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus concerns push Facebook and Sony to skip the year's biggest gathering for video game makers (FB, SNE)

Coronavirus concerns push Facebook and Sony to skip the year's biggest gathering for video game makers (FB, SNE)· *Facebook, the Facebook-owned Oculus, and Sony will no longer attend the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to health and travel concerns caused by the...
Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournals

GDC ‘moving forward as planned’ as developers pull out over coronavirus concerns

GDC ‘moving forward as planned’ as developers pull out over coronavirus concernsThe annual Game Developers Conference will be “moving forward as planned” in San Francisco next month, despite concerns over the international coronavirus...
The Verge


Tweets about this

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Unity pulls out of Game Developers Conference over COVID-19 concerns, joining Facebook and Sony (Kevin Webb/Busines… https://t.co/apOiTAdjje 9 minutes ago

NEWSFORFOREX1

NEWS FOR FOREX Unity pulls out of Game Developers Conference over COVID-19 concerns, joining Facebook and Sony… https://t.co/xNTeRM5x2l 26 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Unity pulls out of Game Developers Conference over COVID-19 concerns, joining Facebook and Sony… https://t.co/Ji716PsAEH 27 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Unity pulls out of Game Developers Conference over COVID-19 concerns, joining Facebook and Sony… https://t.co/dEwFo9jqnb 32 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Unity pulls out of Game Developers Conference over COVID-19 concerns, joining Facebook and Sony… https://t.co/X8YlsbRX5q 32 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Unity pulls out of Game Developers Conference over COVID-19 concerns, joining Facebook and Sony… https://t.co/AouvTBfqy1 32 minutes ago

SAI

Business Insider Tech Unity pulls out of Game Developers Conference over COVID-19 concerns, joining Facebook and Sony https://t.co/2Ef5mzmFDZ 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.