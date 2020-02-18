Unity pulls out of Game Developers Conference over COVID-19 concerns, joining Facebook and Sony

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *Unity, the company behind one of the world's most popular game development engines, will no longer attend the 2020 Game Developers Conference, the annual meeting of video game industry employees scheduled for March 16 to 20 in San Francisco's Moscone Center.*

· * Facebook and Sony have also announced they would no longer... · *Unity, the company behind one of the world's most popular game development engines, will no longer attend the 2020 Game Developers Conference, the annual meeting of video game industry employees scheduled for March 16 to 20 in San Francisco's Moscone Center.*· * Facebook and Sony have also announced they would no longer 👓 View full article

