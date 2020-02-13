Global  

The wildly popular simulation game 'Plague Inc' has been pulled from the iPhone's Chinese app store amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in China (AAPL)

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The wildly popular simulation game 'Plague Inc' has been pulled from the iPhone's Chinese app store amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in China (AAPL)· *A long-running, wildly popular game that simulates a worldwide pandemic was just pulled from Apple's iPhone app store in China.*
· *The game's use spiked in China after the coronavirus outbreak, and it reached the top spot on Apple's App Store charts as a result.*
· *The game's maker says it doesn't know why the game was...
Apple says its will not meet its revenue forecast for its second quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has lead to lower demand for the iPhone.

Chinese social networking app TikTok has become popular among American users between the ages of 16 and 24. More than 1.5 billion people use TikTok globally. It's even popular with celebrities,..

Pandemic simulation game Plague Inc. pulled from iOS App Store in China

Authorities offer vague statement alleging "content that is illegal in China."
Ars Technica

Apple under 'great pressure' to respond after investors criticize China app removals

An Apple shareholder proposal critical of Chinese App Store policies failed to gain approval on Wednesday, but experts say a relatively high show of support from...
AppleInsider Also reported by •9to5Mac

