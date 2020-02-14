We compared the Google Pixel 4 XL and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to see which big phone is best for most people — and the Note 10 wins by a hair
Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
· *The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may be the go-to big-screen phone for many, but there are plenty of contenders, too.*
· *The Google Pixel 4 XL offers a range of high-end and sublime features, including an excellent camera and minimalistic software experience.*
· *Generally, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 edges out the Pixel...
How many times have you answered your cell phone only to find out it was a robocall or a telemarketer. Einstein and his owner were playing with a toy cell phone. The phone rang and Einstein the parrot is not easily fooled! He takes the phone and promptly throws the phone down! Einstein the Talking...
Check out the HP Pavillion X360 laptop: http://bit.ly/37gal1qLast year was an exciting year for Android, but 2020 looks to be an even bigger year! There's already a handful of devices announced that I..
Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN Duration: 10:26Published