Report: Apple releasing iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with built-in trackpad this year

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

According to a new report from The Information today, Apple is planning to release an iPad keyboard with a built-in trackpad this year. The report says that Apple is currently “preparing the keyboard for mass production.”



