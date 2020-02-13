Global  

Report: Apple releasing iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with built-in trackpad this year

9to5Mac Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
According to a new report from The Information today, Apple is planning to release an iPad keyboard with a built-in trackpad this year. The report says that Apple is currently “preparing the keyboard for mass production.”

