Yes, Hillary Clinton will soon have a podcast, too

The Verge Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Yes, Hillary Clinton will soon have a podcast, too

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is ready to get her voice to the masses again, and in the most 2020 way of doing so, she’s looking to podcasts. Her still-untitled show will be co-produced by iHeartMedia, a radio station conglomerate that has leaned heavily into podcasts, and it will be released this spring. Details on the show format weren’t readily available, but Politico suggests it’ll be interviews with “newsmakers.” Apparently both Conan O’Brien, who also makes a podcast with iHeart, and radio legend Howard Stern inspired her decision.

Of course, Clinton isn’t the first politician to turn to podcasts. Ted Cruz most recently launched his show — first to cover President Trump’s impeachment trial and then to discuss...
