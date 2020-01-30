Global  

Apple Could Release iPad Pro Smart Keyboard With A Trackpad In 2020

Fossbytes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
According to a report from The Information, Apple could roll out a new iPad Pro Smart Keyboard this year with a built-in trackpad. With this move, Apple’s tablet can get one step closer to become an alternative to traditional laptops. Apple plans to release the iPad accessory later this year and is currently “preparing the […]

The post Apple Could Release iPad Pro Smart Keyboard With A Trackpad In 2020 appeared first on Fossbytes.
