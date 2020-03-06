Coronavirus fears cost Mark Zuckerberg more than $4 billion from his personal fortune in just a week as Facebook's stock is hit by market volatility
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () · Mark Zuckerberg lost $4.1 billion last week — more than anyone else on the Forbes Billionaires List — as Facebook shares plummeted amid a market selloff inspired by coronavirus fears, Forbes' Hayley C. Cuccinello reported.
· Facebook's ad sales may shrink as some of its biggest customers in the travel and retail sectors...
Coronavirus fears led to a spike in hand sanitizer sales by 313 percent in just one week, between February 22 and 29, and on March 5, a 12-ounce Purell bottle, which is normally priced at $4.50, was selling for $50 on Amazon.