Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Coronavirus fears cost Mark Zuckerberg more than $4 billion from his personal fortune in just a week as Facebook's stock is hit by market volatility

Coronavirus fears cost Mark Zuckerberg more than $4 billion from his personal fortune in just a week as Facebook's stock is hit by market volatility

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus fears cost Mark Zuckerberg more than $4 billion from his personal fortune in just a week as Facebook's stock is hit by market volatility· Mark Zuckerberg lost $4.1 billion last week — more than anyone else on the Forbes Billionaires List — as Facebook shares plummeted amid a market selloff inspired by coronavirus fears, Forbes' Hayley C. Cuccinello reported.
· Facebook's ad sales may shrink as some of its biggest customers in the travel and retail sectors...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Hand Sanitizer Sales Spiked 313 Percent in Just a Week

Hand Sanitizer Sales Spiked 313 Percent in Just a Week 00:28

 Coronavirus fears led to a spike in hand sanitizer sales by 313 percent in just one week, between February 22 and 29, and on March 5, a 12-ounce Purell bottle, which is normally priced at $4.50, was selling for $50 on Amazon.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval [Video]Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published

Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears [Video]Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Music Companies Thinking Twice About IPOs in Current Coronavirus Market

Stock market volatility caused by fears over the novel coronavirus has caused music companies to pause their plans for Wall Street.
Billboard.com Also reported by •The VergeBusiness InsiderReuters IndiaReuters

Pension funds feel impact of coronavirus-fueled instability

Pension funds have grappled with stock market volatility and lower bond yields in recent weeks as markets respond to fears ab -More- 
SmartBrief

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.