Today’s Best Game Deals: Aladdin and Lion King $20, Bloodstained $20, more
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and the Lion King for *$19.99* on Xbox One with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The regularly $30 bundle is also down to *$22.48* on Switch and* **$25* on PS4. Outside of a brief Black Friday offer last year, today’s Xbox offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the 90’s classics. You can read all about the extras included in the remastered package via our launch coverage. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Tropico 6, Super Mario Maker (3DS), Dark Souls Remastered, and many more.
Broadway Goes Dark Due to Coronavirus Shuttering the heart of American theater follows NY Gov. Cuomo's ban on gatherings of more than 500 people. All of the 41 Broadway theaters seat more than 500 people. Cuomo's restriction is effective 5 p.m. Thursday. 31 plays and musicals will go dark, including...