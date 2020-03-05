Global  

Sony and Nike team up on new MLB The Show 20 Air Max sneakers + free DLC

9to5Toys Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Sony has now teamed up with Nike on a special pair of MLB The Show 20 Air Max sneakers. Officially known as the Air Max 90 Javy Baez, the sneakers are a special collaboration between the two brands featuring this year’s MLB The Show cover player and will be available both in-game and in real life later this month, if you’re lucky anyway. Head below for all the details. more…

The post Sony and Nike team up on new MLB The Show 20 Air Max sneakers + free DLC appeared first on 9to5Toys.
