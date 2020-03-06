Apple Store employees are being told not to offer Apple Watch or AirPods try-ons unless customers explicitly request it as a precaution over coronavirus fears (AAPL)

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Apple has scaled back Apple Watch try-ons at some of its retail stores as the

· While Apple hasn't eliminated try-ons, employees are being told not to offer it proactively and to only allow try-ons at the customer's request.

· It's one of several measures... · Apple has scaled back Apple Watch try-ons at some of its retail stores as the coronavirus spreads , according to sources familiar with the matter.· While Apple hasn't eliminated try-ons, employees are being told not to offer it proactively and to only allow try-ons at the customer's request.· It's one of several measures 👓 View full article

