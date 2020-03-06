Global  

Apple Store employees are being told not to offer Apple Watch or AirPods try-ons unless customers explicitly request it as a precaution over coronavirus fears (AAPL)

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Apple Store employees are being told not to offer Apple Watch or AirPods try-ons unless customers explicitly request it as a precaution over coronavirus fears (AAPL)· Apple has scaled back Apple Watch try-ons at some of its retail stores as the coronavirus spreads, according to sources familiar with the matter.
· While Apple hasn't eliminated try-ons, employees are being told not to offer it proactively and to only allow try-ons at the customer's request.
· It's one of several measures...
News video: Apple's China sales slump as shoppers stay home

Apple's China sales slump as shoppers stay home 01:03

 Sales for Apple and other smartphone makers slumped in China in February as the coronavirus kept shoppers at home. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

