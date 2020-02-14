France's antitrust watchdog just fined Apple $1.2 billion for anti-competitive behaviour

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Apple on Monday got slapped with a 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) fine from France's antitrust watchdog.

· The watchdog said Apple indulged in anti-competitive behavior in its distribution network, and abused economic dependence on its resellers.

· Two Apple resellers were also given multi-million dollar fines.

· Visit... · Apple on Monday got slapped with a 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) fine from France's antitrust watchdog.· The watchdog said Apple indulged in anti-competitive behavior in its distribution network, and abused economic dependence on its resellers.· Two Apple resellers were also given multi-million dollar fines.· Visit 👓 View full article

