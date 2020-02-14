Global  

France's antitrust watchdog just fined Apple $1.2 billion for anti-competitive behaviour

Business Insider Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
France's antitrust watchdog just fined Apple $1.2 billion for anti-competitive behaviour· Apple on Monday got slapped with a 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) fine from France's antitrust watchdog.
· The watchdog said Apple indulged in anti-competitive behavior in its distribution network, and abused economic dependence on its resellers.
· Two Apple resellers were also given multi-million dollar fines.
$10 Billion Bezos Bucks For Climate Change + Apple To Miss Q1 Targets | Digital Trends Live 2.18.20 [Video]

$10 Billion Bezos Bucks For Climate Change + Apple To Miss Q1 Targets | Digital Trends Live 2.18.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The slowdown in Chinese manufacturing due the coronavirus is starting to hit big tech as Apple reported yesterday it will miss Q1 guidance; Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced..

Google calls on European court to dismiss antitrust fine [Video]

Google calls on European court to dismiss antitrust fine

Google on Friday called on Europe&apos;s second-top court to throw out what it called an eye-catching 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion) EU antitrust fine, saying there was no factual or legal basis..

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple hit with record €1.1bn fine in France

France's competition watchdog says Apple engaged in anti-competitive behaviour.
French antitrust body fines Apple 1.1 billion euros for anti-competitive behaviour

France's competition watchdog on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple 1.1 billion euros for anti-competitive behaviour in its distribution network and an abuse of...
