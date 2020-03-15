The Big 3 Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers union agree to partial plant shutdowns to fight coronavirus outbreak (GM, F, FCAU)
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () · General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles won't completely close down factories in the US as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, but they and the United Auto Workers union agreed to engage in partial, rotating shutdowns.
· The UAW had previously called on the companies to shut down factories for two weeks, but...
The United Auto Workers union told members they asked the Big 3 for a two-week shutdown of all auto plants. That's according to a letter from UAW President Rory Gamble that was obtained by 7 Action News.
Detroit (AP) — A person briefed on the matter says Detroit's three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the...
