Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > All the new kids' shows you can watch on Disney Plus — from 'Vampirina' to the latest season of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

All the new kids' shows you can watch on Disney Plus — from 'Vampirina' to the latest season of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

Business Insider Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
All the new kids' shows you can watch on Disney Plus — from 'Vampirina' to the latest season of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' 

· *The Disney Plus streaming service offers a wide array of movies and shows, including **a huge amount of children-friendly programming.*
· *Yearly subscriptions are $69.99/year ($5.83/month) and monthly subscriptions are $6.99/month, or  $83.88/year. There's also a package with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month.*
·...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: Star Wars The Clone Wars - Disney+

Star Wars The Clone Wars - Disney+ 01:00

 Star Wars The Clone Wars - Disney+ Plot synopsis: After leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez. Enlisted by Trace's sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret in...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

indiohistorian

Kristoffer Pasion Good news to our kids stuck at home. Have them watch these wonderful shows we grew up with! #edutainment https://t.co/Ukp6JccmTH 19 minutes ago

sujufaulks

ⓃⒺⒶ 💙 TheGift X SUPERCLAP Kids today will have the chance to watch these shows. https://t.co/1wB6CawXTD 30 minutes ago

DottieFincham

DottieTheGreatfulDreg⭐⭐⭐ 24 Shows to Watch With Your Kids While Self-Isolating That You’ll Like Too https://t.co/hRScDzr91V via @variety 36 minutes ago

Vsmith19791

Vsmith1979 how i spent my evening: watching @BTS_twt live videos and clips from past awards. i wish the virus wld go away. my… https://t.co/7i0WM1OerA 48 minutes ago

skeptic_mama

Chelsea Quarantine, day 14: 6am: Today is going to be a 'no screen time' day. 7am: Okay, some educational shows are fine… https://t.co/wLhTchYZBa 1 hour ago

jhsmygtrivias

𝙭𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝑖𝑠 𝑠𝑒𝑒𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑏𝑡𝑠 ♡⁷ my ex best friend had me watch it and honestly it was the best decision i've made, su made me realize it's ok to be… https://t.co/vpdgODJ2Xc 1 hour ago

curtwoodward

Curt Woodward The @cnn Apollo 11 documentary is an absolutely incredible film (and great for young kids). If you want to feel hop… https://t.co/H1FAD7HnrG 2 hours ago

melanieferguson

melanieferguson I sure hope parents don't ever let their kids watch this selfish, lying @POTUS that shows such disrespect to everyo… https://t.co/i7lK5ZMVpG 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.