All the new kids' shows you can watch on Disney Plus — from 'Vampirina' to the latest season of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'
Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
· *The Disney Plus streaming service offers a wide array of movies and shows, including **a huge amount of children-friendly programming.*
· *Yearly subscriptions are $69.99/year ($5.83/month) and monthly subscriptions are $6.99/month, or $83.88/year. There's also a package with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month.*
·...
Star Wars The Clone Wars - Disney+
Plot synopsis: After leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez. Enlisted by Trace's sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret in...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Kristoffer Pasion Good news to our kids stuck at home. Have them watch these wonderful shows we grew up with! #edutainment https://t.co/Ukp6JccmTH 19 minutes ago