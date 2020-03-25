Global  

Amazon's customer call centers are facing temporary shutdowns due to COVID-19, causing hours of wait times and a rise in complaints (AMZN)

Business Insider Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Amazon's customer call centers are facing temporary shutdowns due to COVID-19, causing hours of wait times and a rise in complaints (AMZN)· Some of Amazon's customer support call centers are dealing with temporary closures to comply with work-from-home restrictions around the world amid the coronavirus outbreak.
· That's leading to unusually long hold times and a rise in customer complaints.
· Amazon's spokesperson told Business Insider that there have been...
