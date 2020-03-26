Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A massive stockpile of 39 million N95 masks is being sold to American hospitals — around 27 million more than the US government's emergency stockpile

A massive stockpile of 39 million N95 masks is being sold to American hospitals — around 27 million more than the US government's emergency stockpile

Business Insider Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
A massive stockpile of 39 million N95 masks is being sold to American hospitals — around 27 million more than the US government's emergency stockpile· The Service Employees International Union said it located 39 million N95 masks and is selling them to hospitals. 
· That's more than the amount of masks in the national stockpile, which has around 12 million N95 masks and 30 million surgical masks. 
· The masks are set to be distributed to hospitals in California and New...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Nicola Sturgeon: 1.5m out-of-date face masks still fit for use

Nicola Sturgeon: 1.5m out-of-date face masks still fit for use 00:42

 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish Government has brought an extra 1.5 million face masks that are still fit to use back from the central NHS Scotland stockpile during the coronavirus epidemic. The masks had passed expiry dates of June and August 2019 but have gone through “extensive...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealDemVoter1

Real Dem Voter @esaagar Obvious BS meant to cover for the fact that despite our massive security budget no one thought to stockpil… https://t.co/ns6CpFRrRh 2 hours ago

RadioFreeCanuck

RadioFreeCanuck🇨🇦🍺 @MattM85096433 @RosieBarton Taiwan had a massive stockpile of masks after SARS. They are also wisely distrustful o… https://t.co/EhNbM3MMz1 5 hours ago

rakurabu

Raoul Kennedy @lopp @Garland_Key @Carys___x Points well-taken. Meanwhile, no controversy that a total of 51 million masks are cen… https://t.co/JK2WHyVW5a 16 hours ago

sebastienroblin

Sebastien Roblin This is wild. The SEIU has found a company sitting on a supply of 39 million #N95mask s for sale. That's more tha… https://t.co/KBMr89nZQ5 1 day ago

lkbond

Pissed off Female Veteran #VoteBlue2020 A massive stockpile of 39 million N95 masks is being sold to American hospitals - around 27 million more than the U… https://t.co/KmDR7WhIha 2 days ago

DPat1430

Deborah RT @Kennykwh1120: Just 3 days after Atty General Barr announces DOJ will prosecute hoarders of items needed for Chinese Coronavirus. An SE… 2 days ago

hayes041352

Roland Hayes @charliekirk11 @realDonaldTrump A massive workers union in California called up all of its suppliers and uncovered… https://t.co/MnDcRXhVnx 2 days ago

LCNreports

Liberty Conservative News Feds Sit on Massive Stockpile of 1.5 Million N95 Masks During Chinese Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/Yyrxzz514h 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.