A massive stockpile of 39 million N95 masks is being sold to American hospitals — around 27 million more than the US government's emergency stockpile

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· The Service Employees International Union said it located 39 million N95 masks and is selling them to hospitals.

· That's more than the amount of masks in the national stockpile, which has around 12 million N95 masks and 30 million surgical masks.

· The masks are set to be distributed to hospitals in California and New... · The Service Employees International Union said it located 39 million N95 masks and is selling them to hospitals.· That's more than the amount of masks in the national stockpile, which has around 12 million N95 masks and 30 million surgical masks.· The masks are set to be distributed to hospitals in California and New 👓 View full article

