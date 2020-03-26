A massive stockpile of 39 million N95 masks is being sold to American hospitals — around 27 million more than the US government's emergency stockpile
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () · The Service Employees International Union said it located 39 million N95 masks and is selling them to hospitals.
· That's more than the amount of masks in the national stockpile, which has around 12 million N95 masks and 30 million surgical masks.
· The masks are set to be distributed to hospitals in California and New...
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish Government has brought an extra 1.5 million face masks that are still fit to use back from the central NHS Scotland stockpile during the coronavirus epidemic. The masks had passed expiry dates of June and August 2019 but have gone through “extensive...
