Billionaire Jeff Bezos says he spoke directly to WHO and hinted Amazon might deliver COVID-19 test kits globally Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Jeff Bezos posted a picture to Instagram of himself having a video-call with the Director General of WHO to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

· Bezos said Amazon is already supporting WHO with IT support and providing AI to help its epidemic-mapping tools.

