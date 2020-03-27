Throw virtual snowballs with Kano’s Frozen 2 Coding Kit: $17 (Reg. up to $30)

Global  

9to5Toys Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit for *$16.87 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to $13 off the typical rate there and is within $0.64 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. Whether you have an iPad, or Windows 10 PC, this coding kit is here to deliver both a fun and educational STEM experience. Like many Kano offerings, it takes queues from a movie and this time the company landed on Frozen 2. Going this route allows coders to throw snowballs, make fractals, conjure an ice palace, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. more…

