Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Some Instacart, Amazon workers strike as jobs get riskier

Some Instacart, Amazon workers strike as jobs get riskier

SeattlePI.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Some Instacart and Amazon warehouse workers walked off the job Monday demanding greater safeguards against the coronavirus, even as both companies are speed-hiring hundreds of thousands of new workers to handle a surge in delivery orders.

The one-day strikes had little impact on consumers, but the unrest called attention to mounting discontent among low-wage workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic, serving the needs of those who can keep safe working from home. Whole Worker, a workers group for Whole Foods employees, is calling for a nationwide “sick out” on Wednesday.

Many workers in high demand are part-time or contracted employees, lacking in benefits such as paid sick time off or health care. In addition to demands for more protection against coronavirus, workers are citing longstanding grievances over practices that keep wages low and part-time workers from getting more hours.

Online grocery-delivery service Instacart and Amazon say they are working to equip their workers with sanitation gear and have taken steps to increase pay and extend paid sick time. Instacart said Sunday that it would make hand sanitizer available to its workers upon request and outlined changes to its tip system, but strikers said it was too little too late.

“They need to give us hazard pay right now and it should be guaranteed,” said Shanna Foster, a single mother who stopped working her Instacart gig two weeks ago out of fear of contracting the virus. “It wasn't worth the risk."

But a rush of hiring is likely to dilute any attempts by existing workers to organize walk-offs. Many people are applying for the new jobs as layoffs surge in restaurants, retail, hospitality, airports and other industries that have shut down. Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, almost...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: WBZ News Update For March 30, 2020

WBZ News Update For March 30, 2020 02:24

 Mayor Walsh Wants Improved Social Distancing In Boston; Some Instacart And Amazon Workers To Walk off Jobs Because Of Coronavirus Safety Concerns

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyS_Research

Andrew S RT @seattletimes: Some Instacart and Amazon warehouse workers walked off the job Monday demanding greater safeguards against the coronaviru… 3 seconds ago

marybethbass

Mary Beth Bass RT @LaurenKGurley: The strike wave is in full swing! Whole Foods workers across the country are staging a mass "sick out" tomorrow — follow… 8 seconds ago

ProGloCommons

Progressive Global Commons RT @micahuetricht: Why are workers across the country who work for companies like @WholeFoods, @Instacart, and @amazon going on strike rig… 49 seconds ago

democrat2theend

democrattotheend 🌊#saveworkers🌊 RT @girlsreallyrule: Workers at Amazon's Staten Island facility have said that multiple people at the warehouse have been diagnosed with CO… 1 minute ago

jcjax13

jc5502 RT @SenSanders: Workers at Amazon warehouses, Whole Foods grocery stores and Instacart food delivery do some of the most important jobs in… 2 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Some Instacart, Amazon workers strike as jobs get riskier https://t.co/nhAXPDcBbI 3 minutes ago

Jor_is_back

JorIsBack RT @BostonGlobe: Some Instacart, Amazon workers strike as jobs get riskier https://t.co/KTOyFvf0Sh 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.