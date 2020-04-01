Uber Eats beefs up its grocery delivery offer as COVID-19 lockdowns continue Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Uber Eats has beefed up grocery delivery options in three markets hard hit by the coronavirus. Uber’s food delivery division said today it’s inked a partnership with supermarket giant Carrefour in France to provide Parisians with 30 minute home delivery on a range of grocery products, including everyday foods, toiletries and cleaning products. The service […] 👓 View full article

0

