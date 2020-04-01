Global  

Uber Eats beefs up its grocery delivery offer as COVID-19 lockdowns continue

TechCrunch Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Uber Eats has beefed up grocery delivery options in three markets hard hit by the coronavirus. Uber’s food delivery division said today it’s inked a partnership with supermarket giant Carrefour in France to provide Parisians with 30 minute home delivery on a range of grocery products, including everyday foods, toiletries and cleaning products. The service […]
0
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Amazon And Walmart Expand Grocery Delivery Services To Meet Covid Demand

Amazon And Walmart Expand Grocery Delivery Services To Meet Covid Demand 00:40

 Some shoppers are frustrated, saying they're unable to order groceries online, as pickup and delivery services surge in demand. This comes as a result of coronavirus enforced state stay-at-home lockdown orders. Amazon told Business Insider that it is responding to the demand by filling over 100,000...

