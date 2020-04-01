Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > 13 photos of New York City looking deserted as the city tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus

13 photos of New York City looking deserted as the city tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus

Business Insider Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
13 photos of New York City looking deserted as the city tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus· New York City looks more like a ghost town than a bustling metropolis with empty streets and fewer people outside since the outbreak of the coronavirus. 
· The state of New York declared a state of emergency March 7. Since then, schools, bars, and event spaces around the city and state have shut down and restaurants are...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Orders 10 Playgrounds Closed

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Orders 10 Playgrounds Closed 00:38

 Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the social distancing problem in New York City, particularly the issue of playgrounds.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MediaSimp

Media Simplicity 13 photos of New York City looking deserted as the city tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/sBpT8okIDH 12 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva 13 photos of New York City looking deserted as the city tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus… https://t.co/s62PfUQALs 28 minutes ago

Zicutake

Zicutake USA Comment 13 photos of New York City looking deserted as the city tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus… https://t.co/AYIrjfTZEz 28 minutes ago

SirWeAreMedia

Hoa In May 2018, I decided that I wanted to travel more. So I started traveling every single month, for as long as I co… https://t.co/9JY96mvyoQ 3 days ago

GFACCORD

GF-ACCORD | A.I. era Global Business Consulting 13 photos of New York City looking deserted as the city tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus #ceo… https://t.co/k3nCp0cNGn 4 days ago

GoldenTriumph

Quimi ⚠️🦠 RT @jfchen1: I remember the last time I was in New York City, I went to the Rockefeller Center and watched them film Saturday Night Live.… 1 week ago

SJStanczak

Sharon Stanczak https://t.co/OP6eQRlHNP I am thinking about beautiful NYC and wishing it well with all my heart. Looking forward to returning there soon. 1 week ago

DrMarioRGarcia

Mario R. García In TheMarioBlog, looking at photos of a very eerie New York City, by photographer Enrique Figueroa. In TheMarioBlog… https://t.co/ESjl2Pg6th 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.