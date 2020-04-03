Global  

Deadpool has arrived in Fortnite

The Verge Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Deadpool has arrived in FortniteWhen the current season of Fortnite debuted, one of the most curious elements was the appearance of Deadpool. The Marvel anti-hero was present in various elements of the game — you could find him hidden away in a bathroom in the main battle pass menu — but you couldn’t actually play as him. That changes today, however, with the debut of a new Deadpool skin.

The skin is available to everyone who purchased this season’s battle pass, and it’s pretty easy to unlock; all you have to do is find two pistols hidden in the menu screens. Once you do that, simply head into a match and change into the Deadpool skin at any of the phone booths littered across the island.



#PS4sharehttps://t.co/aykAUCrT9F pic.twitter.com/0EaNAKrw5V

— andrew webster
