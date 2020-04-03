Disney gives Black Widow and Mulan new release dates, moves Artemis Fowl to Disney Plus Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Image: Marvel



Disney is making a number of changes to its upcoming theatrical release dates in order to accommodate delayed films like Black Widow and Mulan. The studio’s upcoming Artemis Fowl movie, originally set to release on May 29th, is now ditching theaters entirely for a Disney Plus debut later this summer.



Mulan will now open on July 24th, four months after the film was originally set to open on March 27th. The move suggests that Disney believes people will be going back to theaters by mid-July to watch big blockbusters. Fox’s Free Guy, which stars Taika Waititi and Ryan Reynolds, will now open on December 11th instead of July 1st, and Jungle Book moves back a full year to July 30th, 2021.



