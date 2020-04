A tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with an asymptomatic caretaker Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· A four-year-old female tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

· A caretaker at the zoo was infected but asymptomatic and infected the tiger.

· The zoo says the tigers have decreased appetites but are expected to recover.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 00:31 A 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx zoo has tested positive for coronavirus.

