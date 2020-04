Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· A support page on Apple's website shares more details about the new face shields the company has started designing and producing to help medical workers in the US.

· The company plans to ship 1 million face shields per week.

· The support page includes details about how the shield can be adjusted and cleaned.

· It's... · A support page on Apple's website shares more details about the new face shields the company has started designing and producing to help medical workers in the US.· The company plans to ship 1 million face shields per week.· The support page includes details about how the shield can be adjusted and cleaned.· It's 👓 View full article