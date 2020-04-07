Global  

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is putting $1 billion of his own wealth toward coronavirus relief (SQ, TWTR)· Jack Dorsey, CEO of both Twitter and Square, announced on Twitter he was creating a new charity fund backed by $1 billion of his own equity in Square.
· Dorsey estimated it amounts to roughly 28% of his total wealth. 
· The fund, named Start Small LLC, will initially focus on helping tackle the coronavirus pandemic. 
