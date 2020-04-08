Amazon confirms 2 more cases of coronavirus at a facility in Delaware

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Two workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Middletown, Delaware, have come down with COVID-19, the company told Business Insider.

· The confirmation follows an internal leak to the press.

· "We are supporting the individuals, who are recovering," a company spokesperson said.

