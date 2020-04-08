Global  

Twitter's Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fund coronavirus research

betanews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
In times of crisis, billionaires are often criticized for failing to help out. But when it comes to fighting coronavirus, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is digging deep and offering up more than a quarter of his personal wealth. In all, Dorsey is donating $1 billion to help fund global COVID-19 relief. The philanthropic venture sees the Twitter chief executive moving $1 billion worth of shares in his payments company Square into a charitable fund, called Start Small LLC. See also: Ontrack Remote Data Recovery service can keep businesses running during coronavirus lockdown Is coronavirus going to break the internet? Microsoft… [Continue Reading]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bln stake for COVID-19

Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bln stake for COVID-19 01:07

 CEO of Twitter and payments company Square, Jack Dorsey, said he is moving $1 billion of his equity in Square to fund COVID-19 relief efforts and eventually other causes. Libby Hogan reports.

