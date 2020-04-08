Global  

Passover and Easter are now Zoom events

The Verge Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Easter for college student Kayley Ng usually means a big family gathering. Her mom’s five siblings come up to the Chicago area with their kids and spouses for a huge special get-together that happens only once annually. This year, that tradition’s being challenged, along with the holiday plans of millions of others as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt daily life.

The pandemic took over the US just as two major holidays were coming up: Easter and Passover. Big gatherings with family and friends, as well as religious services, are no longer being held in-person. Instead, people are turning to video calls to replace their usual holiday traditions: this means egg hunts, Easter brunch, seders, and even afikomen hiding will take place...
Credit: Buzz60
News video: How to Salvage Easter Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

How to Salvage Easter Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic 01:20

 Easter isn’t ruined. Here are some simple steps to take to enjoy the holiday.

