Riot’s Valorant isn’t even out yet, but it’s already looking like an esports sensation Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Image: Riot Games



Riot’s new video game, Valorant, is both a breath of fresh air and completely unoriginal at the same time. The first-person shooter opened its closed beta on Tuesday to gargantuan Twitch viewership, thanks in part to Riot’s deal with the platform that let popular streamers gift access keys to its beta while they played the game live.



After watching many hours of the game and playing quite a few myself, it's clear that Valorant is a hyper-competitive game catering to perhaps a small slice of the overall gaming community. (Right now, it's only on PC, with no plans for a console release.) But that doesn't matter, because it already seems quite likely to be the next big esports sensation, despite its hardcore nature and the fact that it...

