Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Riot’s Valorant isn’t even out yet, but it’s already looking like an esports sensation

Riot’s Valorant isn’t even out yet, but it’s already looking like an esports sensation

The Verge Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Riot’s Valorant isn’t even out yet, but it’s already looking like an esports sensationImage: Riot Games

Riot’s new video game, Valorant, is both a breath of fresh air and completely unoriginal at the same time. The first-person shooter opened its closed beta on Tuesday to gargantuan Twitch viewership, thanks in part to Riot’s deal with the platform that let popular streamers gift access keys to its beta while they played the game live.

After watching many hours of the game and playing quite a few myself, it’s clear that Valorant is a hyper-competitive game catering to perhaps a small slice of the overall gaming community. (Right now, it’s only on PC, with no plans for a console release.) But that doesn’t matter, because it already seems quite likely to be the next big esports sensation, despite its hardcore nature and the fact that it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

filamSLO

#SLO #FilAm Riot’s Valorant isn’t even out yet, but it’s already looking like an esports sensation - The Verge https://t.co/s88HZLVgzj 9 minutes ago

ESR_TV

ESR 24/7 eSports Network Riot’s Valorant isn’t even out yet, but it’s already looking like an esports sensation https://t.co/nKZaR6lzFm via @Verge 17 minutes ago

ocWorkman

chris workman If we are friends even if were not, looking for teammates on the new valorant beta hmu riot sn:ocworkmayne 28 minutes ago

DarthChillash

Darth Chillash 👾 "Riot’s Valorant isn’t even out yet, but it’s already looking like an esports sensation" https://t.co/09uIq2GmSF 29 minutes ago

HadezTheGod

Killian🍀🎮 Imagine people begging to get the Valorant key and never even played a riot game 😂😂tools 31 minutes ago

JiddySSB

SYN | Jiddy I don't even want Riot to notice me and give me a Valorant key... b-b-baka!! 43 minutes ago

genphys

General Physics Lab Riot’s Valorant isn’t even out yet, but it’s already looking like an esports sensation - The Verge - +GENERAL PHYSI… https://t.co/huMOc6nuff 52 minutes ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Riot’s Valorant isn’t even out yet, but it’s already looking like an esports sensation https://t.co/Y5tZF2edzY https://t.… 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.