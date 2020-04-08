The UK's unicorn founders issued a dire warning that COVID-19 will crush promising tech startups without financial help Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

· Founders of some of the UK's biggest unicorn startups have warned that scale-up firms could be crushed without more financial support from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Deliveroo, Darktrace, and Graphcore are all valued above $1 billion and among the 12 startups that cosigned a letter demanding access to...

