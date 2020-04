A Bay Area county official said sporting events like San Francisco 49ers home games are unlikely to resume until late November due to the coronavirus Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

· Sporting events in the Bay Area county of Santa Clara may not resume until late November as the world continues to fight the coronavirus disease.

· The news could affect the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, which plays its home games in the county's Levi's Stadium.

· The San Francisco Bay Area was the first US region to... · Sporting events in the Bay Area county of Santa Clara may not resume until late November as the world continues to fight the coronavirus disease.· The news could affect the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, which plays its home games in the county's Levi's Stadium.· The San Francisco Bay Area was the first US region to 👓 View full article

