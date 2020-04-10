Some 'Animal Crossing' players in China are using the game to protest government policies, and now the Chinese government is banning the game (NTDOY)
Friday, 10 April 2020 () · *"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is Nintendo's latest smash-hit success for its latest console, the Nintendo Switch.*
· Though the game isn't officially approved for sale in China, people have been able to buy the game through importers and by changing their console's region setting. "The game has become extremely popular in...