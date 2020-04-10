Some 'Animal Crossing' players in China are using the game to protest government policies, and now the Chinese government is banning the game (NTDOY)

You Might Like

Tweets about this jmt냉면 RT @acnh_lemon: @charimon_NN Hi your design skill is so cool but actually Shin Ramyun is korean food, not japanese. Many animal crossing pl… 57 seconds ago Alexxx Some 'Animal Crossing' players in China are using the game to protest government policies, and now the Chinese gove… https://t.co/ScNnrzOPnW 45 minutes ago Media Simplicity Some 'Animal Crossing' players in China are using the game to protest government policies, and now the Chinese gove… https://t.co/WaAxpmA17e 1 hour ago joe 🦎 RT @flyers8goalies: hockey players don't need to play animal crossing when their offseason is literally just animal crossing. catch some fi… 3 hours ago 現代袁人 RT @chowjlngyu: Animal crossing new horizon has been banned in China cuz some players were " insulted" the Chinese government in the game.… 8 hours ago chowjlngyu Animal crossing new horizon has been banned in China cuz some players were " insulted" the Chinese government in th… https://t.co/5w60x1IRYH 9 hours ago lolastar People in China cannot play Nintendo's Animal Crossing because some players joked about their leader. Really really… https://t.co/9CF3F5DKSA 11 hours ago Yeah the Boyz! Assuming NRL does return May 28 or so, it is really gonna expose some players work ethics. Who among them do extras… https://t.co/fH08eZEkZM 11 hours ago