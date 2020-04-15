Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Vandals set 50 cellphone masts in the UK on fire because of a conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus with 5G

Vandals set 50 cellphone masts in the UK on fire because of a conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus with 5G

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Vandals set 50 cellphone masts in the UK on fire because of a conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus with 5G· A conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus with 5G has taken hold, and led to arson attacks on phone masts.
· More than 50 masts have now been targeted in arson attacks.
· One such attack forced the evacuation of some homes, while another damaged a mast providing coverage to an emergency coronavirus hospital.
· Visit...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thiective

thiective RT @techinsider: Vandals set 50 cellphone masts in the UK on fire because of a conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus with 5G https://t.… 6 minutes ago

jairajp

Jairaj P Vandals set 50 cellphone masts in the UK on fire because of a conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus with 5G… https://t.co/yp1exJBndR 18 minutes ago

JoseWorksTech

JoseWorks Vandals set 50 cellphone masts in the UK on fire because of a conspiracy theory linking the coron... https://t.co/pJWPZTFHdD 19 minutes ago

iangodman

Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) Vandals set 50 cellphone masts in the UK on fire because of a conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus with 5G… https://t.co/1DXk47ZdiT 21 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Vandals set 50 cellphone masts in the UK on fire because of a conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus with 5G… https://t.co/Suj7k5US6B 32 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Vandals set 50 cellphone masts in the UK on fire because of a conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus with 5G… https://t.co/Ig7qvhVZyP 32 minutes ago

_joesoft

Joesoft Vandals set 50 cellphone masts in the UK on fire because of a conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus with 5G… https://t.co/ERaFmJ1JuY 35 minutes ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien Vandals set 50 cellphone masts in the UK on fire because of a conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus ... https://t.co/6QH8TJLqDD #tech 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.