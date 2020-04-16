Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Grocery and food delivery apps are increasingly crucial amid coronavirus, but these may be out of reach for the most vulnerable Americans during the pandemic

Grocery and food delivery apps are increasingly crucial amid coronavirus, but these may be out of reach for the most vulnerable Americans during the pandemic

Business Insider Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Grocery and food delivery apps are increasingly crucial amid coronavirus, but these may be out of reach for the most vulnerable Americans during the pandemic· Online grocery and food delivery services have become crucial tools amid the coronavirus pandemic. 
· However, lack of high-speed internet and other accessibility issues can put these services out of reach for some of those most vulnerable to COVID-19. 
· The elderly, people with disabilities, lower-income people, people...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Some LA Restaurants Stop Sending Food Through Delivery Apps Over COVID-19 Health Concerns

Some LA Restaurants Stop Sending Food Through Delivery Apps Over COVID-19 Health Concerns 02:34

 Restaurants across Los Angeles have been using delivery apps during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to get their food to customers, but some are halting the use of the service due to contamination concerns during the crisis.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.