Grocery and food delivery apps are increasingly crucial amid coronavirus, but these may be out of reach for the most vulnerable Americans during the pandemic
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () · Online grocery and food delivery services have become crucial tools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
· However, lack of high-speed internet and other accessibility issues can put these services out of reach for some of those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
· The elderly, people with disabilities, lower-income people, people...
Restaurants across Los Angeles have been using delivery apps during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to get their food to customers, but some are halting the use of the service due to contamination concerns during the crisis.