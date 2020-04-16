Grocery and food delivery apps are increasingly crucial amid coronavirus, but these may be out of reach for the most vulnerable Americans during the pandemic Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· Online grocery and food delivery services have become crucial tools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

· However, lack of high-speed internet and other accessibility issues can put these services out of reach for some of those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

· The elderly, people with disabilities, lower-income people, people... · Online grocery and food delivery services have become crucial tools amid the coronavirus pandemic.· However, lack of high-speed internet and other accessibility issues can put these services out of reach for some of those most vulnerable to COVID-19.· The elderly, people with disabilities, lower-income people, people 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published 4 days ago Some LA Restaurants Stop Sending Food Through Delivery Apps Over COVID-19 Health Concerns 02:34 Restaurants across Los Angeles have been using delivery apps during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to get their food to customers, but some are halting the use of the service due to contamination concerns during the crisis. You Might Like

Tweets about this