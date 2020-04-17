9to5Mac Happy Hour 273: iPhone SE launch, magnetic headphones rumors, contact tracing explained

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Apple releases its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, Logitech starts selling its own, Mac Pro feet and wheels are rolling off the shelves, Apple has a brand new iPhone SE available to order, Bloomberg reports new details about Apple’s high-end, over-ear headphones, and we explain how Apple’s contact tracing works.



