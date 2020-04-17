Global  

9to5Mac Happy Hour 273: iPhone SE launch, magnetic headphones rumors, contact tracing explained

9to5Mac Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Apple releases its Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, Logitech starts selling its own, Mac Pro feet and wheels are rolling off the shelves, Apple has a brand new iPhone SE available to order, Bloomberg reports new details about Apple’s high-end, over-ear headphones, and we explain how Apple’s contact tracing works.

Subscribe to receive new episodes every Friday:

*Sponsored by Pillow**:* Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/04/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-04-17-2020.mp3

The post 9to5Mac Happy Hour 273: iPhone SE launch, magnetic headphones rumors, contact tracing explained appeared first on 9to5Mac.
