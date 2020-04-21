Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Acclaimed tech investor Mary Meeker reveals the 5 ways coronavirus will upend the way we go to the doctor

Acclaimed tech investor Mary Meeker reveals the 5 ways coronavirus will upend the way we go to the doctor

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Acclaimed tech investor Mary Meeker reveals the 5 ways coronavirus will upend the way we go to the doctor· Mary Meeker, best known for her insights on tech trends, just published a new report on how coronavirus will reshape the technology industry.
· The research, published in full by Axios, talks about how coronavirus will add fuel to remote work and benefit companies that can adapt to an environment with more digital...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iangodman

Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) Acclaimed tech investor Mary Meeker reveals the 5 ways coronavirus will upend the way we go to the doctor… https://t.co/cTeQXUApCo 11 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Acclaimed tech investor Mary Meeker reveals the 5 ways coronavirus will upend the way we go to the doctor… https://t.co/BrP9alu9A2 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.