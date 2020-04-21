Acclaimed tech investor Mary Meeker reveals the 5 ways coronavirus will upend the way we go to the doctor Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

· Mary Meeker, best known for her insights on tech trends, just published a new report on how coronavirus will reshape the technology industry.

· The research, published in full by Axios, talks about how coronavirus will add fuel to remote work and benefit companies that can adapt to an environment with more digital... · Mary Meeker, best known for her insights on tech trends, just published a new report on how coronavirus will reshape the technology industry.· The research, published in full by Axios, talks about how coronavirus will add fuel to remote work and benefit companies that can adapt to an environment with more digital 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) Acclaimed tech investor Mary Meeker reveals the 5 ways coronavirus will upend the way we go to the doctor… https://t.co/cTeQXUApCo 11 minutes ago Principal-IT Acclaimed tech investor Mary Meeker reveals the 5 ways coronavirus will upend the way we go to the doctor… https://t.co/BrP9alu9A2 12 minutes ago