Goldman Sachs-backed Even Financial, a digital matchmaker between banks and customers, just bought an insurance startup as life insurers are seeing policy applications boom

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () · Fintech Even Financial just bought life insurance startup LeapLife.
· Even offers a *machine-learning-powered platform that algorithmically targets and matches customers* with banks and lenders like Citi and SoFi through channels like Acorns and The Penny Hoarder.
· Even, last valued at $180 million, currently matches...