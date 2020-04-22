Facebook is scrambling to squash online groups that are planning anti-quarantine protests in states that are in lockdown — but they're popping up faster than the company can stop them (FB) Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Protests against lockdown orders have recently popped up in several states, leading large groups to gather in violation of shelter-in-place guidelines.

· Protests against lockdown orders have recently popped up in several states, leading large groups to gather in violation of shelter-in-place guidelines.· Many of these demonstrations are being organized in Facebook groups, some of which are made up of tens of thousands of people, such as "Pennsylvanians Against Excessive

