Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook is scrambling to squash online groups that are planning anti-quarantine protests in states that are in lockdown — but they're popping up faster than the company can stop them (FB)

Facebook is scrambling to squash online groups that are planning anti-quarantine protests in states that are in lockdown — but they're popping up faster than the company can stop them (FB)

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Facebook is scrambling to squash online groups that are planning anti-quarantine protests in states that are in lockdown — but they're popping up faster than the company can stop them (FB)· Protests against lockdown orders have recently popped up in several states, leading large groups to gather in violation of shelter-in-place guidelines.
· Many of these demonstrations are being organized in Facebook groups, some of which are made up of tens of thousands of people, such as "Pennsylvanians Against Excessive...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: Pressure mounts to reopen as protests rage in US against lockdown | Oneindia News

Covid-19: Pressure mounts to reopen as protests rage in US against lockdown | Oneindia News 01:18

 As the no.of Cases in US soar past 7 lakh with more than 40 thousand dead, Protesters have taken to the streets in states across the US, demanding that governors reopen economies shut by the coronavirus pandemic. Rallies in Arizona, Colorado, Montana and Washington state took place on Sunday,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aurelienpiat

Aurélien Facebook is scrambling to squash online groups that are planning anti-quarantine protests in states that... https://t.co/05Rvc8iW2B #tech 15 minutes ago

BrandonCWhite

BrandonWhite Facebook is scrambling to squash online groups that are planning anti-quarantine protests in states that are in loc… https://t.co/F9onssySLA 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.