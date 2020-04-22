Facebook is scrambling to squash online groups that are planning anti-quarantine protests in states that are in lockdown — but they're popping up faster than the company can stop them (FB)
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () · Protests against lockdown orders have recently popped up in several states, leading large groups to gather in violation of shelter-in-place guidelines.
· Many of these demonstrations are being organized in Facebook groups, some of which are made up of tens of thousands of people, such as "Pennsylvanians Against Excessive...
As the no.of Cases in US soar past 7 lakh with more than 40 thousand dead, Protesters have taken to the streets in states across the US, demanding that governors reopen economies shut by the coronavirus pandemic. Rallies in Arizona, Colorado, Montana and Washington state took place on Sunday,...
