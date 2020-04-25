Global  

Amazon's next best bet to take the $10 billion JEDI cloud deal from Microsoft hinges on a 'wildcard' error in the process after a Pentagon investigation splashed cold water on its claims that Trump interfered (AMZN, MSFT)

Business Insider Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Amazon's next best bet to take the $10 billion JEDI cloud deal from Microsoft hinges on a 'wildcard' error in the process after a Pentagon investigation splashed cold water on its claims that Trump interfered (AMZN, MSFT)· Amazon is challenging the Pentagon's decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract, based on alleged political interference from President Donald Trump.
· The Pentagon inspector dealt a blow to that claim by clearing the decision, despite saying it couldn't fully investigate Trump's role because the White House...
