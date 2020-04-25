Silicon Valley's favorite sleep tracker is being used to help detect COVID-19 symptoms early and tackle big questions about the coronavirus' aftermath Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Wearable tech company Oura is partnering with the University of California, San Francisco on a study to determine whether its smart rings can detect COVID-19 symptoms early.

· The $300 smart ring can measure metrics like skin temperature and heart rate, and researchers are hoping it can be used to alert users when they may...

