Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Appointment-only stores, hand sanitizing stations, and robots stocking shelves: Here's how our shopping experience could change in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Appointment-only stores, hand sanitizing stations, and robots stocking shelves: Here's how our shopping experience could change in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Business Insider Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Appointment-only stores, hand sanitizing stations, and robots stocking shelves: Here's how our shopping experience could change in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic· Retailers across the US have come under intense pressure during the coronavirus pandemic.
· While some stores have stayed open and adjusted their shopping environments to be safer for consumers and workers, others have closed. 
· Experts are now looking at how stores might change after we emerge from lockdown and what the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shop in Thailand uses homemade sanitising tunnel in attempt to prevent spread of coronavirus [Video]

Shop in Thailand uses homemade sanitising tunnel in attempt to prevent spread of coronavirus

Customers at a factory show room have to pass through a homemade sanitising tunnel to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The DIY device has been installed at the entrance of the business..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:00Published
Some Weird Items Have Become Incredibly Popular During Pandemic Lockdown [Video]

Some Weird Items Have Become Incredibly Popular During Pandemic Lockdown

Some rather unusual items are flying off the shelves during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. For example, sales of spiral hams jumped 379.2% in sales compared to the past year for the week that..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

WeedMD to report 2019 financials in May, enacts personnel and safety measures in response to the coronavirus

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) announced Thursday that due to an exemption offered in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the company will file...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •bizjournals

Podcast: Globally, women are shouldering responsibility during pandemic

As we collectively bear the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, a new level of emotional burnout and exhaustion is becoming a universal experience for working...
bizjournals Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this