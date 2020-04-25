Appointment-only stores, hand sanitizing stations, and robots stocking shelves: Here's how our shopping experience could change in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Retailers across the US have come under intense pressure during the coronavirus pandemic.

· While some stores have stayed open and adjusted their shopping environments to be safer for consumers and workers, others have closed.

· Experts are now looking at how stores might change after we emerge from lockdown and what the... · Retailers across the US have come under intense pressure during the coronavirus pandemic.· While some stores have stayed open and adjusted their shopping environments to be safer for consumers and workers, others have closed.· Experts are now looking at how stores might change after we emerge from lockdown and what the 👓 View full article

